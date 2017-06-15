2 dead in Quezon road accident

LUCENA CITY–Two persons on a motorcycle died after a passenger bus ran over them along the Maharlika Highway in Atimonan town in Quezon province on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

A report from the Quezon police said Gerald Union, 27, lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a collision with a Lucena City-bound bus that overtook another vehicle in Barangay (village) Tagbakin at 4:30 p.m.

Union and his passenger, April Amolata, 23, were thrown off the motorcycle but the bus hit and ran over them. They died instantly.

The bus driver, whom the police did not identify, was detained at the Atimonan police jail. RJLA/rga