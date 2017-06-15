Maute ‘bomber’ falls in Cagayan de Oro

Government troops arrested an alleged Maute bomber in Cagayan de Oro City Thursday morning.

Mohammad Noaim Maute, alias Abu Jadid, was arrested in Barangay (village) Macasandig at about 6:30 a.m., a report from the Eastern Mindanao Command said.

Last Saturday, police warned Cagayan de Oro residents against two suspected Maute bombers: Maute and Mohammad Reza Kiram, alias Abdulrahman.

The ongoing conflict in Marawi, which is on its fourth week, has killed more than 200 people, including militants, civilians and government troops. CBB/rga

