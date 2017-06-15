Maute mom, ex-Marawi mayor charged with rebellion

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) has filed before the Cagayan De Oro (CDO) Regional Trial Court a rebellion case against the mother of two Maute group leaders, a former Marawi city mayor and nine others.

Leading those charged were Ominta Tamano “Farhana” Maute, mother of Maute leaders Abdullah and Omar, and former mayor Fahad Salic, according to a four-page resolution dated June 13, 2017.

The resolution by the panel of prosecutors in Marawi identified the others charged as Sumaya Bangkit Masakal, Radiea Tugosa Asire, Mariam Ibnu Abubakar, Zafeerah Rosales Musa, Nehreen Macaraya Abdul, Nora Moctar Limgas, Mardiyya Haji Ali, Sumayya Lawi Ali and Noronisa Haji Camal.

Farhana and the nine women were arrested last June 9 in Masiu, Lanao Del Sur. Authorities seized from them an M-14 rifle, seven M-14 magazine assembly, 136 M-14 live ammunition, a scope, two rifle grenades, two improvised rocket-propelled grenades and two smoke grenades.

Salic, who was also arrested last Friday in Misamis Oriental, was included in Department Order No. 2 issued by Defense Secretary and martial law administrator Delfin Lorenzana. Authorities confiscated four M203 grenades, an M-16 rifle with 29 bullets and three M-16 magazines each with 30 bullets.

“The panel of prosecutors of the Centralized Prosecution Office of Lanao Del Sure and Marawi City accuses [the 11 individuals] of the crime of rebellion under Article 134 of the Revised Penal Code,” the resolution stated.

Farhana is believed to be the financier of the Maute group while Salic’s name appeared among checks confiscated by the military in one of Maute group’s hideout.

The resolution was signed by Prosecutors Ramonchito Bienvenido Ocampo Jr. and Liezel Aquiatan. CBB

