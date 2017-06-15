‘Unli’ rice is unhealthy, says Villar

If a senator had her way, “unlimited” rice servings in restaurants should be banned and Filipinos should be swayed into switching to brown rice to help the country truly achieve self-sufficiency in rice supply.

“We should not encourage consumption of well-milled rice. If possible, we should already shift to brown rice so Filipinos would eat less and so that finally, we can already be self-sufficient,” said Sen. Cynthia Villar, chair of the Senate committee on agriculture and food, at a hearing on Wednesday.

Citing the health benefits of consuming brown rice, Villar explained that fast-food chains’ promos on unlimited or “unli” rice should be prohibited.

“Unlimited rice is bad for the health. We should learn how to eat more vegetables,” she stressed.

Villar made these statements on Wednesday as the committee she chairs began its inquiry into the current rice importation program of the National Food Authority and the proposed cancellation of the quantitative import restrictions on rice.