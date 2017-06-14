Video of 5-year-old boy forced to smoke drugs goes viral

SUNGAI PETANI — Video clips of a young boy being forced to smoke what is believed to be syabu (methamphetamine crystals) in a car have gone viral.

A man, believed to be his stepfather, can be heard repeatedly asking whether the boy, believed to be five years old, liked it or not.

The frightened boy, who appears to be high, replies that he liked it.

In another video clip, the boy, teary-eyed, is seen sitting naked on the floor, with a man issuing a threat to force him to eat rice.

Based on the posting on Tuesday, it is learned that the incident could have taken place in Taman Gurun Jaya in Malaysia, and the man in the video is said to be the second husband of the boy’s mother.

The captions in the posting alleged that the man is a drug addict. The couple’s handphone numbers were also posted but efforts by The Star to reach them failed.

A man in an audio clip urged the authorities and public to save the boy.

Kedah Social Welfare Department director Md Noor Chik said he would instruct his officers to investigate.