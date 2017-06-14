P360M shabu meant for Central Luzon intercepted in Las Piñas

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth P360 million and destined for Central Luzon provinces were seized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the police through a court-approved search of a warehouse in on Tuesday night (June 13).

The shabu was found at Unit B, Lot 5, Block 3, on Tiongquiao St. in BF Martinville Subdivision in Manuyo village, said Ismael Fajardo Jr., PDEA Central Luzon director, on Wednesday.

Fajardo said the 72 kilograms of shabu were packed in aluminum foil and concealed inside four white Styrofoam boxes filled with dried fish.

Part of the supply was intended also for the Calabarzon region, he said.

The search warrant was served at 8:30 p.m. but no one was found at the place. The warrant was addressed to a certain Mr. Lee and suspects identified as “Johny, Sy, Jen, Luk, Jimmy, Pilay, Tanda” and Jane Does and John Does.

Fajardo said the Las Piñas operation was a follow up to the June 3 arrest of Taiwanese national Chen Teho Chang for possessing P250 million worth of shabu during a Parañaque City drug bust. SFM