Gov’t troops won’t bomb mosques in Marawi, says AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday said the government troops would not bomb mosques in Marawi City despite being used as logistics hubs and snipers’ nest of the Maute terrorists.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, military spokesperson, quoted AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Año, saying that armed forces would use other options to wipe out the terrorists in the city.

“We categorically state that we have not bombed and will not bomb mosque in Marawi,” Padilla said, quoting Año.

“The Armed Forces leadership is firm in its commitment to use other options that would flush out this Maute/Daesh-inspired group from these places of worship that they have converted into machine gun and sniper nest, defensive position, and arsenals for their war activities,” he added, still quoting Año.

Año assured “our Muslim brothers and Islamic faithfuls that it will not go down to the level of these terrorists who desecrate places of worship to lure government security forces into responding to their violent activities in a similar manner.”

“We are confident that through other options available to the Armed Forces, we will be able to retake the remaining portion of Marawi occupied by these terrorists, neutralize the remaining members who continue to hold out and begin the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the city,” he said. JE

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM