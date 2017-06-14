AFP: No more set deadline for freeing Marawi City from terrorists

After a series of failed deadlines, the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday said it would no longer set a deadline for the liberation of Marawi City, the military’s spokesman said.

The AFP earlier set June 2 as its deadline to free Marawi of armed elements, but it has failed to meet its self-imposed deadline. The military again set June 12 to liberate Marawi City but also failed to wipe out the city of terrorists.

“For now, we will not set deadlines. We will ensure that we will be able to clear it of any armed element that still exists, and it may take some time,” Brig. Gen. Resituto Padilla, AFP spokesperson, told reporters in a Palace briefing.

Padilla said that only four barangays (villages) in Marawi City remained “problematic.” JE

