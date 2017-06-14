Car slams into Mandaluyong resto; guard hurt

A car slammed into the main entrance of a fast-food restaurant in Mandaluyong City on Monday night, causing damage to the establishment and injuring a security guard.

The police said Shirley Legaspi, 35, made a mistake while shifting gears to park and accidentally stepped on the accelerator, sending her Toyota Avanza automatic crashing into the glass door of a Jollibee branch on the corner of Boni Avenue and Halcon Street, Barangay Malamig.

The car hit security guard Bernard Caingles, 37, of Caniogan, Pasig City, according to SPO3 Roberto Posadas, acting chief of the Mandaluyong City Traffic Investigation Unit.

Caingles, who was thrown off his feet by about four meters on impact, was brought to Mandaluyong Medical Center for a leg injury.

Posadas said Legaspi had agreed to shoulder Caingles’ medical expenses. The driver and Jollibee management had yet to reach a settlement at press time, the official said. —JODEE A. AGONCILLO