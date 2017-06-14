Courts to fly flags at half-staff to honor Marawi dead

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on Tuesday ordered all courts in the country to fly the Philippine flag at half-staff for a week to honor members of security forces and civilians who have been killed in the clashes between government troops and Islamist terrorists in Marawi City.

Sereno’s order came a day after the national government led a tribute for the soldiers and policemen who were killed in the fighting.

The names of the fallen troops were read on television and radio as taps played.

Theodore Te, the spokesperson of the Supreme Court, said the order also covered the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan and Court of Tax Appeals.

“In solidarity with the families of all Filipinos who have been killed in the current situation in Marawi City, the Chief Justice has directed that the Philippine flag shall be flown at half-staff in all courts nationwide,” Te said in a statement. —MARLON RAMOS