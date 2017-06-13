Marawi bishop prays for normalcy, freedom from fear, violence

MANILA — Marawi bishop Edwin dela Peña expressed hope that normalcy would be soon restored in Marawi City and that they would soon be freed from fear and terrorism.

“I pray that we would be free from violence, fear and from terrorists,” the prelate said on Monday as the country celebrated Independence Day.

Dela Peña made the remarks as government troops continued to pursue the Maute terrorist group, which attacked Marawi City more than two weeks ago.

The terrorist group still holds hostage several civilians, including Fr. Teresito Suganob. More than 200 have been killed in the ongoing clashes.

In an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas, Dela Peña noted that the situation seemed to have quieted down in some parts of Marawi City and expressed his gratitude for life itself.

He also prayed that the country be spared from further danger and calamities.

For its part, Caritas Manila, the social action arm of the Archdiocese of Manila, is continuously sending aid to the displaced families who are staying in evacuation centers in neighboring towns.

Fr. Anton Pascual, Caritas Manila executive director, said their donations were requested by Dela Peña to help augment the efforts of the Iligan-Marawi social action team.

Pascual said 131,000 evacuees have been under the care of the Church there.

“We initially sent P 500,000 from Caritas Manila and 100 cavans of rice. The Quiapo Church sent P100,000. We are still sending a next round of help for rehabilitation,” he added. SFM