Aguirre eyes financial assistance to fallen, wounded soldiers in Marawi

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has promised to look into the possibility of providing financial assistance to the wounded and fallen soldiers who fought the Maute group in Marawi City.

The Justice Chief said he will look into the possible financial assistance from the Board of Claims.

Aguirre ordered Justice Undersecretary Reynante Orceo, the undersecretary in charge of the Board of Claims, to determine how best to process the possible claims of the soldiers and of their families.

Aside from promising financial assistance by way of the Board of Claims, Aguirre also gave P50,000.00 from his personal funds to the Directress of the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro for the needs of the wounded and recuperating soldiers.

Aguirre went to Cagayan de Oro to personally oversee the inquest proceeding against the captured members of the Maute group.

He also met with the prosecutors to know their concerns about handling the cases filed against the Maute group members and supporters.

The Justice Chief believed that Cagayan de Oro is not the proper place to prosecute the Maute group members and its sympathizers.

He already requested the Supreme Court for a change of venue to Taguig.