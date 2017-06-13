SC orders gov’t lawyer to answer 2 martial law-related petitions

The Supreme Court has ordered the government lawyer to respond to the two martial law-related petitions which sought to nullify the separate resolutions issued by both House of Representatives and the Senate supporting President Duterte’s martial law.

Last week, former senator Rene Saguisag, former party-list lawmaker Loretta Ann Rosales, detained Senator Leila De Lima, former PhilHealth Director Alexander Padilla and law professor Rene Gorospe filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking that it order the House of Representatives and the Senate to convene in a joint session to discuss whether to approve or not the proclamation of martial law.

A similar petition was filed Wednesday by Bishop Emeritus Deogracias Iniguez, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, Bishop Antonio Tobias former senator Wigberto Tañada, Adelaida Ygrubay, prioress of St. Scholastica’s Priory Missionary Benedictine Sisters, Shamah Bulangis of Siliman University and Cassandra Deluria of the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

The mandamus petitions named Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez as respondents.

The two petitions have been consolidated and ordered the Office of the Solicitor General to respond.