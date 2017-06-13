Coast Guard in charge of port security nationwide in face of Maute threat

The Philippine Coast Guard had assumed control and supervision of security operations in all seaports nationwide in light of the security threat posed by the Maute Group, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The group was behind the attacks on Marawi City, which prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law all over Mindanao.

By virtue of Department Order (D.O.) No. 2017-008 issued on June 5, 2017, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade directed the PCG “to take over the security supervision of ports, and shipping, whether public or private, including the egress and ingress to all waterways from the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).”

Under the order, Tugade told the PCG to control movement of all vessels in seaports and harbours; designate security zones for maritime security purposes; enforce ports and ships identification system; regulate access to ports, vessels and waterfront facilities; inspect cargoes to prevent the transport of contrabands; and to set and enforce appropriate security levels in all ports in Mindanao, pursuant to the provisions of the International Ships and Ports Security (ISPS) Code.

The order allows the PCG to arrest, seize, and detain persons, cargo and vessels found violating maritime security and other pertinent laws and to file the necessary charges.

Further, the Coast Guard is to “strictly enforce maritime security communications; supervise, regulate and control port police and private security guards, K9 entities, divers and underwater operations in all maritime-related facilities and infrastructure.”

The order took effect immediately after its issuance and will remain in full force and effect until martial law in Mindanao is lifted. /atm