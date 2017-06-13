Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Calida: Elements of rebellion all present in Marawi siege

Calida: Elements of rebellion all present in Marawi siege

/ 02:32 PM June 13, 2017
Jose Calida

Solicitor General Jose Calida. (Photo by TOTO LOZANO /Malacañang)

The administration’s defense of Proclamation 216 was more intense than that of the terrorist Maute Group, Solicitor General Jose Calida told reporters at the start of the three-day oral arguments at the Supreme Court on the petitions questioning the validity of President Rodrigo Duterte’s martial law declaration over Mindanao.

Calida maintained that there was a rebellion with the Maute Group and other terrorist group to strip the government of control in southern Philippines and establish a wilayah, or administrative division, in the region.

“Sino ba ang Filipino na naniniwalang hindi rebellion ang nangyayari sa Marawi. All the elements of rebellion are present — public uprising, allegiance to ISIS,” Calida told reporters.

“They [Maute] are depriving the President of exercising his prerogatives as commander-in-chief,” Calida said.

He hinted that he would reveal information on the matter once he got his turn to speak before the high court.

“My lips are sealed until tomorrow,” he said. “Every hearing, I have a surprise.” /atm

TAGS: Jose Calida, Marawi siege, Mindanao martial law, Proclamation 216, Rodrigo Duterte, Supreme Court
