Duterte in excellent health, just needs rest — Palace

There is nothing to worry about the health of President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang assured on Tuesday, a day after the Chief Executive skipped the Independence Day rites in Luneta, Manila due to sickness.

“The President is actually in excellent good health except for the fact that his schedules have been brutal,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing.

Abella said the busy schedule of the President took a toll on his health.

“I mean you have to credit the President considering everything that he has been actually honoring the military dead, civilian dead and he has been actually going around,” he said.

The Palace official said Duterte was aware of the developments in the ongoing clash in Marawi City.

“So I think we need to allow him a few rest. He was actually on top of the situation but he also needs rest,” he said. JE/rga