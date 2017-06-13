Independence Day: National anthem sung on PH Rise

PHILIPPINE RISE – The sense of patriotism got much stronger as he sang the national anthem while his ship sailed the Philippine Rise, formerly Benham Rise.

Capt. Richard Gonzaga, commanding officer of BRP Davao del Sur, the Navy’s newest and largest ship, had mixed emotions as the Philippine flag was raised on his ship while another was planted underwater simultaneously on Philippine Rise on Monday, Independence Day.

“Alam mo yung emosyon yung winagayway ang ating watawat, nailagay natin sa underwater ang ating watawat. Yung feeling na patriotic tayo, yung sense of ng pagiging makabayan natin. Yun yung feeling na pwede kong ma-describe,” he said.

His ship was commissioned only two weeks ago, but it already participated in a historical event. For Gonzaga, it was their most important mission yet.

The BRP Davao del Sur conducted a sovereignty patrol on the Philippine Rise on Independence Day, with military officials and invited civilians aboard.

A Chinese cargo ship was spotted over Benham Rise on Monday but Gonzaga said it was only in transit.

“We have the right to explore according to the United Nations… they cannot do any other activities na sa atin binigay gaya nitong ginagawa natin,” he said.

Foreign ships are allowed to sail on Philippine Rise as part of freedom of navigation and the right of innocent passage.

Philippine Rise is a 13-million hectare territory in the Pacific Ocean believed to be gas-rich. The country’s claim to the vast area was approved by the UN in 2012. CBB/rga