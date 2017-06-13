Lascañas still out of the country, says BI

Retired policeman and witness against President Rodrigo Duterte, Arturo Lascañas is still out of the country, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Tuesday.

“He is still out of the country based on our travel records,” Immigration spokesperson Atty. Antonette Mangrobang said in a text message.

Lascañas left the Philippines with his family onboard Tiger Airways flight 2703 for Singapore last April 8. Mangrobang said they cannot ascertain if that was his final destination.

Lascañas’ return ticket was April 22 but to date, there has been no record of his return.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre on Tuesday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to coordinate with the International Police Organization (Interpol) to track Lascañas. IDL/rga

