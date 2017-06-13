College student killed in Pangasinan motorcycle crash
DAGUPAN CITY — A college student was killed on Monday (June 12) in a motorcycle crash in San Carlos City.
John Dave Caranto, 18, a third year college student, was riding home on his motorcycle to Binmaley town when he struck a pedestrian walking on the road shoulder at 8:55 p.m. in Tandoc village, police said.
Caranto, who had no helmet, was thrown off his motorcycle while the pedestrian, 51-year-old Ronaldo Valerio, fell on the ground hurt.
Both men were taken to a hospital but Caranto did not make it there alive. SFM/rga
