Tuesday, June 13, 2017
newsinfo / Regions

College student killed in Pangasinan motorcycle crash

newsinfo / Regions
San Carlos City, Pangasinan (Google maps)

DAGUPAN CITY — A college student was killed on Monday (June 12) in a motorcycle crash in San Carlos City.

John Dave Caranto, 18, a third year college student, was riding home on his motorcycle to Binmaley town when he struck a pedestrian walking on the road shoulder at 8:55 p.m. in Tandoc village, police said.

Caranto, who had no helmet, was thrown off his motorcycle while the pedestrian, 51-year-old Ronaldo Valerio, fell on the ground hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both men were taken to a hospital but Caranto did not make it there alive.  SFM/rga

