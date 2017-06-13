Trillanes unfazed by Aguirre’s probe order: ‘He won’t find anything’

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV was unfazed by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II’s order to investigate his and other opposition members’ alleged possible links to the terrorist attack in Marawi City.

“Go ahead! Kahit magsawa s’ya kakaimbestiga, wala s’yang makikita kasi wala namang destabilization (He can wear himself out investigating, but he will not discover anything because there is no destabilization),” Trillanes said in a text message on Tuesday.

“Napusoy lang sya (Aguirre) sa fake news n’ya kaya nililihis n’ya ‘yung attention (He just got duped by fake news, that is why he is diverting attention),” the senator added.

Aguirre earlier claimed that Trillanes, Senator Bam Aquino, Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, and former President Benigno Aquino III’s political adviser, Ronald Llamas, met with some political clans in Marawi City on May 2 or weeks before the armed conflicts erupted between the government troops and the Maute terrorist group.

But the Justice Secretary later retracted his statement, saying Senator Aquino was not present in that meeting.

Despite this, Aguirre still ordered the investigation on the opposition lawmakers’ role on the Marawi siege. IDL

