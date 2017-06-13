Locate Lascañas, Aguirre orders NBI

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to locate retired police officer Arturo Lascañas.

In a Department Order dated June 8, Aguirre ordered NBI Director Dante Gierran to coordinate with the International Police Organization (Interpol) to gather information on Lascañas’ location.

Early this year, Lascañas testified before the Senate tagging President Rodrigo Duterte as head of the Davao Death Squad.

The Bureau of Immigration in April confirmed that Lascañas has left the Philippines for Singapore.

In an interview with the Inquirer, he explained receiving threats as the reason for his departure. IDL