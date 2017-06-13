Islamic State calls for Ramadan attacks in US, Europe

BEIRUT, Lebanon— The Islamic State group is calling on supporters to carry out attacks in the United States and Europe during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that began two weeks ago.

In an audiotape circulated online Monday, spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajer praised last week’s attacks in Iran’s capital, saying the country is “weaker than a spider’s web” and calling for more assaults.

Al-Muhajer also called for attacks in Russia and Australia, saying “heaven is reached under the shadow of swords.”

IS has called for attacks during Ramadan in the past. This year it has claimed responsibility for attacks in Britain, Egypt, Iran and the Philippines that killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds.

