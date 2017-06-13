Palace welcomes foreign help to defeat extremism

The Philippines is open to accepting assistance from other countries that offer to help fight Islamist extremists, Malacañang said on Monday.

“The fight against terrorism … is not only the concern of the Philippines or the United States but it is a concern of many nations around the world,” said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

“The Philippines is open to assistance from other countries if they offer it,” he added.

Abella said as he reiterated that President Duterte had even delegated the authority to seek foreign assistance.

Abella said Mr. Duterte’s General Order No. 1, which implemented the proclamation of martial law in the whole of Mindanao, designated Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana as the martial law administrator and Gen. Eduardo Año as martial law implementor.

“They can undertake all measures to prevent and suppress all acts of rebellion and lawless violence, including seeking technical assistance from the United States, within the limits prescribed by the Constitution,” Abella said.

“The President has already made clear in his media interview in Cagayan de Oro that he allowed the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to decide on matters pertaining to martial law,” he added.

Abella earlier said that the US military’s support was limited to “technical assistance.” —PHILIP C. TUBEZA

