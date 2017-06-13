Protests vs martial law mark Independence Day in Visayas

The celebration of the country’s 119th Independence Day rites featured more than the usual commemorative tone in the Visayas on Monday amid the declaration of martial law in Mindanao and the armed hostilities in Marawi City.

In Cebu City, at least 300 people under the Cebu Citizens’ Assembly called for vigilance to protect civil liberties as they protested the declaration of martial law. The protesters walked for almost a kilometer, from Sto. Rosario Church to Metro Colon in downtown Cebu.

“We are afraid that the Visayas will be placed under martial law, too. There may be abuses. We want peace,” said one of the protesters, Juvelyn Mendoza, 23.

President Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23 following the clashes between government troops and the Maute terror group in Marawi City.

Human rights advocates have raised alarm on the possibility that the declaration would be expanded to cover the Visayas, as earlier announced by the President.

About 300 members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) and Anakbayan also marched from A.C. Cortes Avenue in Mandaue City to Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu province.

In Iloilo City, about 200 protesters led by Bayan gathered at Plazoletagay, a main intersection in the city, to call for the lifting of martial law in Mindanao.

Candle-lighting protests against martial law were also held at Pastrana Park in the capital town of Kalibo in Aklan province, and at the Roxas City plaza bandstand in Capiz province.

Officials of Leyte province and Tacloban City also called on the public to be vigilant against terror threats.

Sorsogon Bishop Arturo Bastes backed the protest rallies against the declaration of military rule.

According to Bastes, the government “tramples on the freedom of citizens and does not respect human rights” when martial law is imposed.

“As long as there is martial law and unrest in Marawi City, the independence of our nation is a farce,” he said.

Balanga (Bataan) Bishop Ruperto Santos called on Filipinos to be more patriotic and work together to build the country, and not to divide or destroy it.

In San Enrique town in Iloilo, 6,631 residents formed a Philippine flag at the town plaza as part of Independence Day rites. —REPORTS FROM MICHELLE JOY L. PADAYHAG, NESTOR P. BURGOS JR., JOEY A. GABIETA AND JULIE M. AURELIO

