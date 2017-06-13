No leads yet in Abra vice gov’s slay

The task force created to look into the killing of former Abra Vice Gov. Rolando Somera has yet to turn up leads in the case.

On Monday, the wife and children of Somera brought his body back to his hometown in Abra province. The 62-year-old victim was shot dead by a man outside the San Roque cockpit arena in Marikina City around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Somera died on the spot after he was shot at least three times while his aides, Wilfredo Apalisoc and Reyndaldo de Luna, were hospitalized after they were struck by stray bullets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Supt. Lorenzo Holanday Jr., Marikina police chief, said that Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Somera, the group formed to look into the case, had yet to determine the killer’s motive although it was looking particularly at politics.

Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, Eastern Police District director, said this was likely based on initial findings.

“Somera was really targeted. I have asked the SITG to double time and look for more links. We will release updates as soon as possible,” he added.