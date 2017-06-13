Flags flown at half-staff

Flags in government offices will be flown at half-staff for the rest of the week, beginning on Tuesday, to mourn and show respect for the government troops and civilians killed in Marawi City following attacks by Islamic State-linked extremist groups.

At military camps, flags were lowered on Monday after taps was sounded for the dead.

The names and pictures of the slain government troops were flashed on TV, while their names were read over radio as taps played. Malacañang and the Armed Forces of the Philippines prepared the tribute.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the soldiers made the “ultimate sacrifice for the flag and country we dearly love.” —LEILA B. SALAVERRIA

