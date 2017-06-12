Refugees watch as Marawi City is destroyed by extremists 

From the third-story window of a barren government office building he now lives in as a refugee, Nasir Abdul is watching his city being destroyed.

Nearly every day for the past three weeks, the Philippine military has pounded the lakeside city of Marawi with rockets and bombs as it tries to wipe out militants linked to the Islamic State group in some of the most protracted urban combat to hit this volatile region in decades.

And on nearly every one of those days, Abdul has stood at the window and watched along with dozens of others who can’t turn away from the deadly spectacle taking place just a mile away.

ADVERTISEMENT

As plumes of thick black smoke wafted above the city’s minarets again Friday — a day of intense skirmishes that saw the army lose 13 marines — Abdul stood transfixed.

Two helicopter gunships had just finished strafing the city, and now the people beside him were pointing toward a Vietnam-era attack aircraft circling overhead.

The plane, an OV-10 Bronco, turned suddenly and dove almost straight down on the city center, letting loose two bombs before pulling its nose up and spiraling away.

Moments later, blasts shook the city and more smoke billowed skyward.

“It hurts to watch because we know people are dying with every bomb,” the 45-year-old Abdul said, as the sound of gunfire crackled in the distance.

“When I see the bombings, I can’t help but cry. I can’t help but think what’s happening to my relatives, my family, my business, my house.

“We know a lot of people are buried under that rubble,” he added.

Three weeks after a new alliance of Islamic militants tried to seize this town in their boldest attack yet, large chunks of downtown have been levelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Militants remain holed up in several pockets scattered around the city center, along with at least 100 civilians, including hostages.

Most of the town’s 200,000 inhabitants have fled, and more than 200 people have died.

The military says the dead include at least 138 militants, 58 government troops and 29 civilians – among them a teenager shot Friday as he sheltered inside a Marawi mosque.

But the fighting is so intense, it’s impossible to fully recover bodies to get an accurate casualty toll.

The conflict in Marawi has raised fears that the Islamic State group’s violent ideology is gaining a foothold in this country’s restive southern islands, where Muslim separatists have fought for greater autonomy for decades.

The military says militants are trying to establish a caliphate here, similar to one IS has attempted to create in the Middle East that stretches from the Syrian city of Raqqa to embattled Mosul, in Iraq.

They believe 40 foreign fighters have participated in the fighting in Marawi, including Malaysians and Indonesians.

The government has asked the US to provide intelligence and other technical support, and at least one American surveillance plane has flown in support of the Philippine forces.

Abdul said that while people in Marawi support autonomy, few back the extremist militant groups who have grown notorious for carrying out kidnappings and beheadings.

However, Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, spokesman for the army’s 1st Infantry Division, said the insurgents likely have “a lot of sympathisers, a lot of supporters in this area.”

The main group leading the siege, the Maute, has deep roots in the city — “in terms of relatives, in terms of connections, in terms of culture, heritage,” he said.

The Maute, named after three militant brothers, staged a similar attack in November on nearby Butig, on the opposite side of Lake Lanao, which lasted six days.

But the intensity of the latest assault, and the ability of the militants to hold out for so long, appears to have caught the government off guard.

Herrera said insurgents had prepared for as much as a year, stocking secret caches in basements with food, weapons and ammunition.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM