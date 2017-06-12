Palace: Mindanao tourism will soon recover

Malacañang on Monday tried to allay fears of tourists planning to visit Mindanao, saying the island will soon recover from terrorist attacks.

“We understand the concern of foreign tourists,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernest Abella said in a statement. “Safety is on top of their minds.”

Abella said it is expected that some tourists have decided to cancel their visit to the Philippines since different embassies issued travel advisories following the announcement of martial law in Mindanao.

Earlier reports said tourists have been canceling their bookings for tours in the Philippines.

However, Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo said the agency will double its efforts in promoting prime tourist destinations in the Philippines.

“I will say they can go to Mindanao, because it’s still safe. Business as usual,” she said during a television interview.

