WATCH: Chinese zoo keepers feed live donkey to tigers

[Editor’s note: This video contains graphic material. Caution is highly advised.]

A disturbing footage has been raising the ire of netizens recently, showing a live donkey being fed to tigers inside a zoo in China.

The inhumane act, which reportedly took place in Yancheng Safari Park just outside Shanghai, featured several men who purposely pushed a poor, helpless donkey into a tiger enclosure.

As expected, the beasts immediately pounced on the animal and sank their fangs on the flailing prey.

Despite being trapped by its attackers, the donkey appeared to still be alive for much of the duration of the video. It took half an hour before the donkey died, South China Morning Post reported.

According to The Guardian, the incident came about due to the disgruntlement of the shareholders of the zoo, who were angered by the facility’s lack of financial returns.

The group arranged the sale of several animals in their care, including the donkey.

However, some of the men decided to just throw the animal into the savage beasts’ enclosure, “to save money on animal feed.”

Wildlife conservationist groups were appalled by the video and demanded explanation from zoo officials.

“It’s a terribly sad video because everything in it is suffering, whether it’s the donkey, whether it’s the tigers, whether it’s the public watching them,” Doug Cress, chief executive officer at the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, was quoted as saying in a report by National Geographic.

As of this writing, Yancheng Safari Park has yet to address the complaints. Khristian Ibarrola/JB

