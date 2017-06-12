Duterte proclaimed martial law to preserve democracy — SolGen

President Rodrigo Duterte issued the martial law in Mindanao to preserve democracy that our heroes fought hard 119 years ago, Solicitor General Jose Calida said Monday.

He said the Maute group, Abu Sayyaf, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) and the Ansarul Khilafah Philippines (AKP) who have pledged allegiance to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) vowed to overthrow the government and establish a wilayah (province) in Mindanao.

“In our midst is a real and present danger that threatens our lives and much-cherished liberties. In response to this danger, President Duterte issued Proclamation No. 216,” Calida said.

The Office of the Solicitor General, in his consolidated comment, sought the dismissal of the three petitions asking for the nullification of the 60 day martial law in the south.

According to Calida, Proclamation No. 216 enjoys the presumption of constitutionality, and the petitioners miserably failed to ascribe grave abuse of discretion on the President in its issuance. “Quite the contrary, the Proclamation is amply supported by facts that a rebellion does exist, and the public safety requires it,” Calida added.

“The filing of this Consolidated Comment defending the constitutionality of Proclamation No. 216 on the anniversary of our independence is perhaps no coincidence,” Calida said. “It is a rallying call for every Filipino to unite behind one true flag and defend it against all threats from within and outside our shores.” JE

