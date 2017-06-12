Aguirre asks DILG to babysit Maute terror suspects

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II will ask the Department of Interior and Local Government to provide for manpower, food and other provisions for the detention of alleged Maute members and supporters in a military camp in Cagayan De Oro City.

The Supreme Court has directed the Cagayan De Oro Regional Trial Court to handle the cases filed against Maute suspects who were ordered detained inside Camp BGen Edilberto Evangelista, headquarters of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division.

In a letter to DILG Officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy, Aguirre said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) had no budget to provide for the daily needs of detained Maute members.

“As such, may we request for the BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology), through your office, to provide the adequate manpower, food provisions and other related resources for the apprehended members of the Maute group and other lawless elements sympathizing to their cause,” said Aguirre’s letter which will be sent to Cuy on Monday.

Authorities already have in custody Cayamora and Farhana Maute, parents of alleged terror group leaders Omar and Abdullah who are holed up in Marawi City fighting government forces. Arrested with the Maute parents were some relatives and supporters.

Aguire was in Cagayan De Oro City to oversee the inquest proceedings against arrested Maute members and supporters.

The justice chief was expected to meet with Cagayan De Oro City Prosecutor’s Office officer-in-charge Merlyn Uy to get a briefing on preparations in setting up a temporary office in the city. CBB/rga

