Palace asks public to honor Marawi siege heroes, civilians in high noon salute

Malacañang on Monday urged the public to join the government in honoring the soldiers and civilians killed in the ongoing Marawi conflict as troops attempt to take back the city.

“Today as the nation observes Independence Day we will pay homage to the fallen soldiers of Marawi,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“We would likewise, remember all the innocent victims who perished as a result of rebel atrocities committed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abella called on the public “to honor these heroes and civilians and pray for them and the families they left behind.”

READ: High noon salute to Marawi heroes

The names of the soldiers will be flashed on television and read over the radio at 12 noon on Monday for the “high noon salute.”

Abella said it is “a tribute to their heroism for making the ultimate sacrifice for the flag and the country we dearly love.”

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, earlier said that while they won’t be able to give the names of all noncombatants who died, they “will ensure that the civilians who perished will also be given the proper honor.”

There was a moment of silence in memory of those who died in Marawi City during the 119th Independence Day celebrations at Rizal Park on Monday morning. JPV

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM