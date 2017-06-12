Robredo leads Independence Day event

Vice President Leni Robredo led the 119th Independence Day celebrations on Monday as President Rodrigo Duterte skipped the event.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Cayetano said the President was not feeling well because he has been working hard the past few days in a bid to liberate Marawi City from the Maute group.

There were initial plans to raise the Philippine flag on Independence Day in Marawi City where intense fighting between government forces and the Maute group are ongoing. But Cayetano said the situation is “complex.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Gov’t to raise flag in Marawi by June 12

Cayetano attended the Independence Day celebration at Rizal Park as Duterte’s representative while Robredo led the flag-raising and wreath-laying activities.

The event started past 8 a.m. and was attended by members of the Cabinet, members of the diplomatic corps and the public.

There was a moment of silence for the situation in Marawi. JPV

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM