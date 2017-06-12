Monday, June 12, 2017
newsinfo / World
Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House

09:24 AM June 12, 2017

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017, as they returned from Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, has made it official. She and their young son have moved into the White House.

The first lady tweeted the news on Sunday evening after she arrived at the White House with Trump and their 11-year-old son, Barron. The President spent the weekend at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In her tweet, she wrote: “Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home! #Movingday.”

The tweet came with a photograph of the Washington Monument as seen from what appeared to be the Red Room in the White House.

The first lady and Barron had been living at Trump Tower in New York until he finished the school year. Barron is to attend a private school in Maryland in the fall.

