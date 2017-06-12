Minority senators urge institutions to assert their independence

As the country celebrated its 119th Independence Day this Monday, the six-man minority bloc in the Senate called on institutions like Congress and the Supreme Court to assert their independence.

The Senate minority bloc is composed of Senators Franklin Drilon, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Benigno Paulo “Bam” Aquino IV, and Leila De Lima, all part of the Liberal Party; Sen. Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV; and Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for our democratic institutions to show their independence amidst the complicated and divisive political environment that we have today,” they said in a joint statement.

“We will not be able to protect and serve our people if we do not preserve our independence and integrity as institutions of democracy,” they added.

Drilon, the minority leader, said allowing others to dishonor and disrespect our institutions would be an “insult to the memory of the brave and selfless Filipinos who fought for our freedom as a nation.”

“As we celebrate our Independence today, let us breathe life to the liberties that were fought for us by our forerunners by defending the independence of our institutions and by keeping dissent alive in the face of tyranny,” Trillanes said.

Pangilinan and Aquino, meanwhile, urged the people to continue to guard the democracy in light of the proliferation of “fake news” and misinformation.

“Sa pagyabong ng social media, lumaganap din ang fake news na nagbabanta sa katotohanan at nagdudulot ng kalituhan. Nais nating mga Pilipino na maging malaya mula sa fake news at kasinungalingan,” said Pangilinan.

“We fought for independence from foreign rule. We fought for freedom from a ruthless dictator. Now, we fight terrorism, encroachment on our territory and our freedom to dissent. In an era of fake news, rabid online persecution and weak political institutions, we need to fight for our democracy now more than ever,” Aquino said.

Hontiveros, for her part, said that “independence and freedom will have no sense without democracy.”

“Our freedom can only be guaranteed by strong democratic institutions. I call on the public to honor the sacrifices of our heroes by opposing a Martial law declaration that is not compliant with the constitution. Let us always remember, the promised order of tyranny will never bring us to full democracy,” she said. CBB