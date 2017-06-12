Air strikes resume in Marawi

MARAWI CITY — The military started conducting more airstrikes at 2 a.m. Monday (June 12) about six hours before dozens of government employees, soldiers, policemen and others were to raise the flag for the country’s 119th year of independence at the provincial capitol here.

At least three OV-10 bombers took turns in dropping bombs into parts of the city, where the Maute group had maintained positions since May 23.

But Zia Alonto Adiong, the spokesperson of the Lanao del Sur crisis management committee, said the bomb run and the sniper fires would not deter them from raising the flag.

The night before, bullets fired by Maute snipers found their way into the capitol compound, hitting the roof of the gymnasium – where a police contingent had been staying since day 1.

No one was hurt though.

The flag will also be raised in the province’s 39 towns and this city at 8 a.m. SFM

