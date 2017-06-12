Monday, June 12, 2017
Duterte skips Independence Day rites at Luneta

/ 07:58 AM June 12, 2017

The Philippine flag is raised at the Rizal Park Monday, June 12, 2017, for the 119th Independence Day commemoration. President Rodrigo Duterte did not attend the rites because he had to attend to matters currently confronting the nation, according to Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER / JOAN BONDOC

President Rodrigo Duterte did not attend the 119th Independence Day celebrations on Monday at Rizal Park.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella told Palace reporters that Dutete won’t be able to lead the event.

“Pinapaalam lang ng opisina ng presidente na hindi sya makakarating ngayong umaga,” Abella said.

He said Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano instead “deferred” to Vice President Leni Robredo to lead the celebrations.

“Sa palagay natin meron s’yang hinaharap na ilang bagay upang maayos yung mga challenge sa bayan,” Abella said.

Asked if the President is just in Manila, Abella said he does not have information on that. CBB

