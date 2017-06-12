Duterte skips Independence Day rites at Luneta

President Rodrigo Duterte did not attend the 119th Independence Day celebrations on Monday at Rizal Park.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella told Palace reporters that Dutete won’t be able to lead the event.

“Pinapaalam lang ng opisina ng presidente na hindi sya makakarating ngayong umaga,” Abella said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano instead “deferred” to Vice President Leni Robredo to lead the celebrations.

“Sa palagay natin meron s’yang hinaharap na ilang bagay upang maayos yung mga challenge sa bayan,” Abella said.

Asked if the President is just in Manila, Abella said he does not have information on that. CBB