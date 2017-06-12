DID YOU KNOW: Aguinaldo mansion

On June 12, 1963, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo formally donated to the Philippines his historic mansion in Kawit, Cavite province where the independence of the country was proclaimed in 1898. President Diosdado Macapagal received the donation on behalf of the government. —Marielle Medina, Inquirer Research ADVERTISEMENT

