4-year-old leukemia patient must undergo 14 cycles of chemotherapy at P35K each

Four-year-old Sean Mattew Caballero came to Manila over a year ago after he was diagnosed with leukemia.

In January 2016, his mother, Margie, and father, Mark, took their only child to a doctor in their hometown of Aroroy, Masbate province after Sean turned yellowish.

In turn, the doctor referred them to the Philippine General Hospital where specialists recommended that the boy undergo chemotherapy.

According to Margie, her son must next undergo 15 cycles of chemotherapy within a three-year period. Each session costs P35,800.

Sean has already completed one cycle. His second one has been postponed to June 29 because he needed to have blood transfusions after his platelet and hemoglobin levels dropped several times.

Margie asked readers for help in shouldering her son’s medical expenses. “May God continue to bless them for their kindness,” she said.

Margie can be reached at 0946-0400476. Donations can be deposited in her husband’s BPI account (Mark O. Caballero #3289-2948-98).