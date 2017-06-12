Duterte: Preserve sovereignty

President Duterte urges Filipinos to preserve the country’s sovereignty as it marks today (Monday) the 119th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine independence.

In a statement, Mr. Duterte on Sunday paid homage to the Filipino revolutionaries who fought against Spanish colonizers more than a century ago and declared Philippine independence from Spain.

“Let us take inspiration from our forebears who valiantly fought and offered their lives so that we may have liberties that we enjoy today,” Mr. Duterte said.

“Let us pay homage to their heroism by preserving our sovereignty and performing our own civic rights and responsibilities,” he added.

Mr. Duterte said it was the inherent duty of the country’s citizens to ensure that the Philippines “fulfills its destiny as a great and prosperous nation.”

Free nation

“More than a century ago, thousands laid down their lives so that we may live with the dignity and rights befitting a free nation,” Mr. Duterte said.

“The journey to freedom was a long and ardous one—which our countrymen paid for with blood, sweat and the ultimate act of selfless sacrifice,” he said.

“Despite the insurmountable hardships, the patriotism and undaunted spirit of the Filipino led to our triumph against the shackles of slavery and abuse. On that day, we showed our colonizers and the rest of the world what Filipinos are made of.”