Duterte to Filipinos: Let’s all fulfill PH destiny as a free, prosperous nation

MANILA — President Duterte has urged all Filipinos to preserve the country’s sovereignty as the Philippines marks the 119th anniversary of Philippine Independence on June 12 (Monday).

Duterte paid homage to the Filipino revolutionaries who fought against Spanish colonizers more than a century ago and declared the country’s independence.

“Let us take inspiration from our forebears who valiantly fought and offered their lives so that we may have liberties that we enjoy today,” Mr. Duterte said in a statement on Sunday.

“Let us pay homage to their heroism by preserving our sovereignty and performing our own civic rights and responsibilities,” he added.

The President said the country’s citizens should fulfill their inherent duty to ensure that the Philippines “fulfills its destiny as a great and prosperous nation.”

“More than a century ago, thousands have laid down their lives so that we may live with the dignity and rights befitting a free nation,” Duterte said.

“The journey to freedom was a long and ardous one–which our countrymen paid for with blood, sweat and the ultimate act of selfless sacrifice,” he said.

Despite the insurmountable hardships, the patriotism and undaunted spirit of the Filipino led to our triumph against the shackles of slavery and abuse. On that day, we showed our colonizers and the rest of the world what Filipino are made of,” he added. SFM