Suspected member of Maute terror group nabbed in Surigao
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – A suspected member of the Maute terror group was arrested at the port in Surigao City on Sunday morning.
A report from the Philippine Ports Authority in Surigao said the suspect was not able to present identification cards when asked by authorities.
The suspect, who was on a bus bound for Legazpi City, resembles a certain alias “Hafis” who is in the list of wanted persons who allegedly have links with the Maute group.
ADVERTISEMENT
The suspect is now under the custody of the police.
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.