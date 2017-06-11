Suspected member of Maute terror group nabbed in Surigao

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – A suspected member of the Maute terror group was arrested at the port in Surigao City on Sunday morning.

A report from the Philippine Ports Authority in Surigao said the suspect was not able to present identification cards when asked by authorities.

The suspect, who was on a bus bound for Legazpi City, resembles a certain alias “Hafis” who is in the list of wanted persons who allegedly have links with the Maute group.

The suspect is now under the custody of the police.