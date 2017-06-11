Palace on interfaith rally vs martial law: Democracy in action

Malacañang on Sunday said it would respect the right of protesters to hold an interfaith rally on June 12, Independence Day, to call for the lifting of martial law in Mindanao.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the holding of the interfaith rally at the Andres Bonifacio Shrine in Manila only shows the vibrant democracy in the country under the present administration.

“Tomorrow’s rally, dubbed ‘National Day of Prayer and Action for Peace and Human Rights,’ at the Andres Bonifacio Shrine beside the Manila City Hall shows how vibrant democracy is in the Philippines,” Abella said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abella quoted President Rodrigo Duterte’s oft-repeated line, that “He may not agree with what you say, but he’ll defend to the death your right to say it.”

“This right includes the right to air people’s grievances, including opposition to the proclamation of martial law in the whole island of Mindanao,” Abella said.

The interfaith rally would be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. “to show our opposition to martial law in Mindanao and possibly other parts of the country,” according to a unity statement signed by former and current lawmakers, religious leaders and activists.

The rally calling for the lifting of martial law in Mindanao coincided with the country’s commemoration of Independence Day.

Duterte earlier placed the whole Mindanao under martial law in a bid to contain the attack in Marawi City and eliminate the terror group Maute, which rampaged through the city and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State or ISIS.

READ: Duterte insists: Martial law not meant to keep me in power

Thirteen Marines were killed during the 14-hour firefight in Marawi City against the Maute terror group on Friday. It was the government’s biggest single day loss since the fighting ensued almost three weeks ago.

With the deaths of 13 Marines, the latest casualty toll among government troops rose to 58, on top of the 138 militants and 20 civilians killed since soldiers battled out with Maute terrorists in Marawi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US has pitched assistance in the conflict as US spy planes flew over Marawi City conducting surveillance and non-combat assistance, even as Duterte rejected US aid and asserted the country’s independent foreign policy./rga

READ: US spy planes helping Philippine troops in Marawi