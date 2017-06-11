Palace hails 13 Marines who died fighting Islamists in Marawi

Malacañang lamented the deaths of 13 Marines killed in action in Marawi City where government troops are battling ISIS-inspired Maute terrorists to retake the city.

In a statement on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella called the slain Marines gallant heroes who fought for the liberation of the country’s Maranao brothers and sisters displaced in the conflict.

“The Palace is deeply saddened by the news on the 13 Marines killed in action during a firefight in Marawi City. They fought gallantly for the liberation of our Maranao brothers and sisters,” Abella said.

Abella said the deaths of 13 Marines, the biggest single day loss for government troops, “give us greater impetus to clear Marawi of lawless elements, save the trapped civilians, and restore order, security and normalcy to the city and its residents.”

With the deaths of 13 Marines, the latest casualty toll among government troops rose to 58, on top of the 138 militants and 20 civilians killed since soldiers battled with Maute rebels in Marawi.

“Let us continue showing our strong support to our courageous and heroic men and women in uniform fighting for Marawi and defending the Republic,” Abella said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier placed the whole of Mindanao under martial law in a bid to contain the attack in Marawi and eliminate the Maute, which has pledged allegiance to ISIS.

The US is helping government forces by flying spy planes over Marawi and conducting surveillance and non-combat assistance, even as Duterte rejected US aid and asserted the country’s independent foreign policy. CBB/rga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM