Leftist solon hits US help vs Islamist terrorists in Marawi

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate slammed the presence of US troops in Marawi City, where US spy planes were spotted helping government troops quell the siege of terror group Maute.

In a statement on Sunday, Zarate urged President Rodrigo Duterte to reject US assistance in the Marawi conflict to be consistent with the chief executive’s independent foreign policy and anti-US stance, especially as the country was set to commemorate Independence Day on June 12.

“The Duterte administration should reject the supposed support from the US, not only because it is always with strings attached, but, also because it does not reflect well on the purported independent foreign policy of the administration especially now that we are to commemorate Philippine independence day,” Zarate said.

Zarate said the supposed technical support of the US aircraft conducting surveillance over the city was highly suspect at a time when Philippine soldiers were close to regaining complete control over the city.

The leftist lawmaker said it seemed the US delayed in extending help as “payback” to Duterte’s tirades against the US while cozying up with US rivals Russia and China.

Military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said the US provided “non-combat assistance” for adequate surveillance equipment. President Duterte declared martial law over the whole Mindanao following the take-over of ISIS-inspired Maute in Marawi. CBB

“Of course the Armed Forces of the Philippines is saying that the US troops are just giving technical and intelligence support but this is highly suspect, considering that even before the Maute/ISIS attack on Marawi there are already US troops in the city because they have a military facility in an AFP camp in the area,” Zarate said.

Zarate also feared that the US aid could serve as a “pretext” for US aggression in the Philippines’ battle against terrorism.

“The question is did the US troops know beforehand that there would be a Maute/ISIS attack but allowed it to happen as payback for President Duterte’s anti-US rhetorics? Are they now just offering their support because it is almost over and they want to again have a pretext for an anti-terror campaign in the Philippines?” Zarate said.

Zarate said the country should be wary of US assistance in the conflict, especially in light of the supposed presence of US troops in the botched anti-terror raid in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, in 2015 that killed international terrorist Marwan and 44 Special Action Force (SAF) members.

“We must always be wary of US support because all they think about is its self-serving interest regardless of the lives it cost Filipinos, like that in the bungled Mamasapano operation,” Zarate said.

President Duterte has called the botched Mamasapano raid a “CIA operation.”

The president earlier declared separation from the US in terms of military and economic ties, although the US said it would still continue to aid its closest ally in Asia. CBB

