Postal Corp. to release Independence Day stamps

The Philippine Postal Corp. (PPC) will release on June 12 four new stamps featuring the country’s historic landmarks to commemorate Independence Day.

In a statement, Postmaster General Joel Otarra said featured on the stamps are the Jose Rizal Monument in Rizal Park, Manila; the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan; the Emilio Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite; and the Andres Bonifacio Monument in Caloocan City.

“It is but fitting to memorialize through the issuance of a commemorative stamp, these historic landmarks that signify the blood and sacrifices given by our martyrs, in order for our next generation to cherish and remember,” Otarra said.

The close-up photos of the four historic monuments are set on the backdrop of the blue and red shades of the Philippine Flag.

A gold foil embellishment bordered the landmarks to make the stamps more attractive and interesting to collectors, the PPC said.

The PPC printed 102,400 copies of the stamps designed by in-house graphic design artist Rodine Teodoro.

It will be sold at P12 each and will be available starting June 12 at the Post Shop, Central Post Office, Door 203, Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila and area post offices nationwide. For inquiries, please call 527-01- 08 or 527-01- 32. CBB/rga