CHR urges gov’t to stop airstrikes in Marawi

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) appealed on Saturday to the government to consider stopping military airstrikes in besieged Marawi City, to avoid more civilian and even military deaths as well as massive property destruction.

“While the Commission supports the government’s efforts to impose peace and order in the said city, the military must take every precaution to avoid harming civilians and civilian objects,” the CHR said in a statement. “The airstrikes have not only caused the destruction of buildings and civilian property, but, worse, have resulted in the killing of innocent civilians, including children, and even our own troops.”

“The airstrikes are a major factor in the internal displacement of civilians within the area and local residents are reporting that members of the criminal Maute band are now engaged in the ransacking of their abandoned homes,” the CHR added.

The statement was isued Jacqueline Ann de Guia, director of CHR Public Affairs and Strategic Communications Office.

“The Commission believes that, in times of conflict and violence, the State must always ensure to limit the effects of armed conflict, especially for the vulnerable and marginalized sectors,” the CHR said.

The CHR, however, commended the government peace panel and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) for brokering a “humanitarian ceasefire” that allowed the rescue of 130 civilians trapped in the city. /atm