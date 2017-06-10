Tokhang surrenderer shot dead in Isabela
ECHAGUE, Isabela—A 50-year-old man, who surrendered last year when policemen were undertaking Oplan Tokhang, was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding gunmen on Saturday morning (June 10).
Marlon Saturno was driving his red tricycle in front of a feed mill along Soyung village when he was attacked at 5:30 a.m., said Chief Inspector Ruben Martinez, Echague police chief.
Saturno was declared dead on arrival at the Echague District Hospital.
The gunmen fled towards Santiago City.
