Tokhang surrenderer shot dead in Isabela

ECHAGUE, Isabela—A 50-year-old man, who surrendered last year when policemen were undertaking Oplan Tokhang, was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding gunmen on Saturday morning (June 10).

Marlon Saturno was driving his red tricycle in front of a feed mill along Soyung village when he was attacked at 5:30 a.m., said Chief Inspector Ruben Martinez, Echague police chief.

Saturno was declared dead on arrival at the Echague District Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunmen fled towards Santiago City.