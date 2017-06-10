Saturday, June 10, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Tokhang surrenderer shot dead in Isabela

ECHAGUE, Isabela—A 50-year-old man, who surrendered last year when policemen were undertaking Oplan Tokhang, was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding gunmen on Saturday morning (June 10).

Marlon Saturno was driving his red tricycle in front of a feed mill along Soyung village when he was attacked at 5:30 a.m., said Chief Inspector Ruben Martinez, Echague police chief.

Saturno was declared dead on arrival at the Echague District Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunmen fled towards Santiago City.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Marlon Saturno, Oplan Tokhang, war on drugs
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved