13 Marine soldiers killed in Marawi – AFP

(Updated, 2:40 p.m) MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur – The military’s attempt to push into the city’s villages of Bangolo, Marinaut and Lilod – in an attempt to secure the raising of the flag at Campo Ranao and at the city hall on Monday – suffered a series of setbacks with soldiers getting killed and wounded since Thursday.

On Friday alone, 13 Marine soldiers were confirmed killed, according to Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, the spokesperson of the 1st Infantry Division.

He said Marine soldiers were moving into Barangay (village) Mapandi in the conduct of clearing operations when they clashed with about 30 Maute/Abu Sayyaf gunmen on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the “enemies” set off improvised explosive devices, fired rocket-propelled grenades and B-40 projectiles on the advancing troops and killed 13 soldiers.

The latest figure raised the military’s death toll to 58 since May 23, while the number of wounded soldiers is still being consolidated as clashes continued as of Saturday, Herrera said.

READ: 11 soldiers killed by ‘friendly fire’ in Marawi

Saturday’s clash was brought about by the military’s further attempt to push into the village of Bangolo. Soldiers were met with heavy resistance from the combined Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups, with firefight lasting for two hours starting 6 a.m.

READ: Gov’t to raise flag in Marawi by June 12

Wayward bullets fired by the extremists even found their way near the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol, which is about 30 minutes by foot from Bangolo.

The air strikes that were being conducted appeared to have not diminished the fighting capability of the extremists – 18 days since the clashes started.

Herrera acknowledged that the “enemies” continue to put up resistance against advancing troops even as bombs and howitzers rained on the villages they had been holding.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he said despite the resistance, “our soldiers continue to gain more foothold into the the inner areas of the city” and were now in Barangay Mapandi, site of Friday’s heavy clash.

Herrera said the military continued to clear a number of areas even as the firefight was continuing and was optimistic that the raising of flag at the Marawi City hall and at Campo Ranao will go on as scheduled on Monday.

He said the military was also being cautious in its offensive, considering that around 100 hostages, including Catholic priest Teresito Suganob, remained in the hands of the extremists.

The hostages, he said, were being used by the armed men as shields and “they let them do things to their advantage.” He was not specific on what tasks were given to the civilians by the extremists.

Herrera said the “enemies” also use Arabic schools and mosques in the area to stage attacks. These structures cannot just be targeted though, he added.

Herrera also said the extremists might have also been moving around using a network of old tunnels in the city.

“Our forces will continue to execute operations to ensure we save lives through expedited and deliberate military actions,” he said.

He dispelled fears the civilian hostages might have been killed in the air strikes too, adding that ground reports indicated the military was precise in its targets.

“We have no reports of civilians getting killed in air strikes,” he added.

Asked about the remaining number of the extremists holed in some areas here, Herrera said there were still around 200-230 gunmen remaining, including their top leaders, Isnilon Hapilon and Abdullah and Omar Maute.

“They are still inside commanding their men. They are utilizing and maximizing tunnels for their logistical support and for their protection,” he said.

Herrera said one of those killed was 1Lt. Jeffrey Sabellano, leader of the Marine soldiers who recovered the P52 Million cash from a house in Marawi and arms cache.

“He was a very courageous and a very professional soldier. It’s sad he was killed,” Herrera said.

He said the terrorists also suffered huge casualty, “but we are not certain about the number.”

He said they were checking reports that brothers Madi and Omar Maute were among those killed.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM