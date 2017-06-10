Saturday, June 10, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Batangas town mayor shot dead

By: - Correspondent / @marraherikaINQ
/ 12:29 PM June 10, 2017

BATANGAS CITY—The town mayor of Balete in Batangas province was shot dead Saturday morning, police said.

Senior Inspector Hazel Luma-Ang, Batangas police information officer, said the victim, Balete mayor Leovino Hidalgo, was shot by unidentified suspects on board a white van in Barangay (village) Poblacion at around 10:30 a.m.

Hidalgo was brought to Metro Lipa Medical Center in Lipa but died on the way there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have launched an investigation to establish the motive and identify the suspects in the killing.

RELATED STORY

Batangas town mayor denies report linking him to Vic Siman slay

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Balete, Batangas, Crime, Leovino Hildalgo, Shooting
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved