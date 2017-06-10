Batangas town mayor shot dead

BATANGAS CITY—The town mayor of Balete in Batangas province was shot dead Saturday morning, police said.

Senior Inspector Hazel Luma-Ang, Batangas police information officer, said the victim, Balete mayor Leovino Hidalgo, was shot by unidentified suspects on board a white van in Barangay (village) Poblacion at around 10:30 a.m.

Hidalgo was brought to Metro Lipa Medical Center in Lipa but died on the way there.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the motive and identify the suspects in the killing.

